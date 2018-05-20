Trustbridge Hospice Foundation Hosts Hospice Regatta

Reigning regatta champions from Bossa Nova (from left) are Juergen Wuttke, Holly Griffin, Kendall Marcelle, Michael Duvall (stage), Michael Lyon and Wendy Cox. Photo by Leonard Bryant.

It’s that time of year when Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, formerly Hospice of Palm Beach/Broward County Foundation and Hospice by the Sea Foundation, invites the community to sail for an important cause. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 19, when sailboats from throughout South Florida will gather off the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach to compete in the 2018 Hospice Regatta presented by Holman Enterprises.

For 21 years, this highly competitive sailing event has raised funds to ensure families in our community have access to compassionate end-of-life care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Race day begins with the first signal at 11 a.m. After the race, guests are invited to Coral Ridge Yacht Club for a delicious dinner, drinks, live music and silent auction to celebrate the racers. In addition to participating in the Regatta, you can support your favorite skipper and crew or cheer on your sailing club as they compete to win 2018 bragging rights and the perpetual Fundraising Challenge trophy.

Sponsors of the 21st Annual Hospice Regatta include: Holman Enterprises, Aetna, Gordon Heaver, Denison Yachting, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Boca Raton, Nance & Underwood Rigging, Rope, Inc. and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“We are so grateful for the support of the south Florida sailing community, the Holman Automotive family, and our sponsors, for their continued dedication and commitment to this event. They have joined forces with us once again to make this an exceptional day of community, competition and compassion,” said Greg Leach, Foundation President.

The Hospice Regatta is open to the public. Boat registration is $120 and includes one ticket to the skipper’s meeting, one ticket to the awards dinner and two signature drink tickets. Awards dinner tickets are $75 each and include two signature drink tickets. For more information or to register, visit www.trustbridgefoundation.org or call 561.494.6887.