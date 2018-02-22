Super smooth and well built, the Tsunami ARMR is lightweight, high-performance spinning reel available in 3000/4000 and 5000/6000 sizes.

The Tsunami ARMR has a sleek design and features high-end components to provide smooth and durable operation for fighting and casting. The lightweight, solid aluminum body combined with hybrid, corrosion resistant carbon infused side plates and rotor and a double anodized ported aluminum spool are what keep this reel feather light in the hand all day long.

Seven high-precision, shielded stainless steel ball bearings allow full support to all free-moving parts during the toughest fight or retrieve after retrieve. The look and feel of the Tsunami ARMR reel, enhanced by a light, durable EVA handle knob and braid-ready spool is what separates these high-performance reels from the competition.

