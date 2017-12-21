Just in time for gift-giving season, Tsunami is releasing it new Tsunami FORGED 12 lever drag reel.

Built to withstand the rigors of catching the biggest and hardest fighting saltwater gamefish, the Tsunami FORGED 12 lever drag reel is up to the test. The modern powder forged frame is lightweight and precision machined for braided line tolerances and maximum strength.

The hardened high precision stainless steel 4.3:1 ratio drive and pinion gears are strong, tough, and operate smoothly. The completely disengaged “floating” spool rides freely on two shielded stainless steel ball bearings mounted to a spool shaft, giving the FORGED extreme free-spool and maximum castability. The instant anti-reverse bearing, along with two failsafe backup dogs, ensures strong, sure hooksets with no line loss. That is when the smooth, powerful carbon fiber drag comes into play, giving you all the fighting control you need.

Look for Tsunami’s new Forged 12 at your favorite sporting goods retailers and online.