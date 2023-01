A 467lb bluefin tuna sold for $273,000 at Tokyo’s annual New Year’s tuna auction held on January 5, 2023 at the Toyosu fish market. While the winning bid is just a fraction of 2019’s record price of 410.92 million yen (US$3.1 million), it is more than double the top price at last year’s auction, breaking a pandemic trend of slumping demand.