Tupperware Navy – May

Welcome back my socially distanced Yak fans. Wow, what a ride we’ve been on, to say the least. For those of you who know me, you probably noticed I haven’t been at the bait shop the last three weeks, or is it four? I’m losing track of time. It’s funny, that one of the few businesses that’s really doing well, besides grocery stores and toilet paper manufacturers, is a bait shop! Soo, with the wife and kids telling me with my bad habits, and I hate to admit it, at my age, that this thing would probably kill me, so I’m staying safe. The only good thing is, our sport is socially distancing by its very nature, and the fishing has been good! The cobia are moving in, and the reds are plentiful! The warmer temps put the snook on the feed, so get out there and provide for your family. This isn’t going to be a long article this month. I can’t find a lot of humor in our present situation and I know many people are financially struggling to get by. Personally, all of my children are furloughed except my son the fireman, but they and we will survive this! God bless, good luck, and go fishing.

Bruce