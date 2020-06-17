Twist on Shrimp & Grits

SHRIMP OVER RICE, WITH GARLIC BUTTER CREAM SAUCE, SPINACH AND BACON (YUM!)

1 to 2 cloves garlic, crushed and peeled

1/2 stick butter at room temp

1/4 cup packed chopped fresh Italian parsley, plus more for garnish

1 lemon, zested and cut into wedges

Salt & Pepper

Hot sauce (optional, I opted out)

2 slices chopped bacon

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 small onion finely shopped

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

½ to ¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth (I used homemade)

¼ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 bag (9 oz.) spinach

Hot rice for two

Pulse the garlic in a mini food processor until chopped. Add the butter, parsley and lemon zest. Process until smooth, then scrape into a small bowl. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until crisp. Remove to paper towels.

Add the shrimp to the skillet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until no longer pink and remove to plate and keep warm.

Add garlic butter to skillet. Melt and add onion and cook until it begins to soften. Sprinkle with the flour and stir about one minute. Whisk in ½ cup broth, cream and Worcestershire until smooth. Adjust the heat to a simmer over low heat and cook until thickened and the onion is tender, stirring frequently. (If it gets too thick, thin with a little broth.)

Add the spinach and cook for about a minute until spinach is wilted. Add shrimp and toss to heat through, one to two minutes. Season with hot sauce (if using) and salt to taste. Squeeze in juice from one lemon wedge.

Spoon the rice into shallow bowls. Top with shrimp and sauce. Garnish with the cooked bacon Serve with lemon wedges.

My in-house critic, Cary, said that I could do this again, which means that he really liked it.

This recipe was originally to be served over grits, but Cary doesn’t like grits and I only want grits for breakfast, so I substituted rice. I love my mini processor; I hope you have one.