Two sea turtles to be released from Juno Beach Wednesday, July 12

Loggerhead Marinelife Center will release two sub-adult loggerhead sea turtles from its facility Wednesday morning. Krebster was found near Hutchinson Island with anemia, hypoglycemia and overall poor health due to starvation. Dr. Paul was accidentally hooked by an angler at the Juno Beach Pier. Fortunately, after months of fluids, medications and close monitoring by LMC staff, both have fully recovered and have been approved for release in Juno Beach.

Krebster and Dr. Paul will be prepared for release from LMC beginning at 10 a.m. One of LMC’s education docents will convey a history of the sea turtles’ journeys and final arrangements to visitors, followed by a procession to the beach for the turtles’ release into the ocean.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 10:30 a.m.; Pre-release procedures starting at 10 a.m.





WHERE: Loggerhead Marinelife Center

14200 U.S. Highway One

Juno Beach, FL 33408

Local staff will be available for media interviews at their discretion.

*Surf and wind conditions may impact the scheduling of this release. Please check www.marinelife.org and LMC’s social media channels for the latest updates of the release date.

About Loggerhead Marinelife Center:

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is a non-profit sea turtle hospital that promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The Center features an on-site campus hospital, research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums, and also operates the Juno Beach Pier, a pier that hosts world-class fishing and sightseeing. Situated on one of the world’s most important sea turtle nesting beaches, Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open daily and hosts over 300,000 guests free-of-charge each year. For more information, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.