U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship Heads To Louisiana

Bass Pro Shops is hosting a huge bowfishing competition!

The U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship, the largest bowfishing tournament, is coming to Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City, La. in 2019. This year’s event will be held April 5-7 and will feature the largest competition and biggest prizes in the sport.

Teams can pre-register online at www.BassPro.com/USOpen on Monday, Feb. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. CST.

There is a $300 entry fee per team and participation is limited to 250 teams of two to four people. Participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to secure a spot in the 2019 U.S. Open.

All teams will receive a free tee shirt and hat. In addition, all teams who pre-register are automatically entered in the overall big fish category and have the opportunity to win a new Tracker 1860CC Sportsman Bowfishing boat. The winning name will be drawn April 7 immediately following weigh-in and participant must be present to win.

The championship purse includes more than $100,000 worth of prizes and giveaways. The first place team will receive $25,000 in cash. The winner of the biggest fish harvested wins $5,000. All-new prize categories have been added for big buffalo, big common and big grass carp. Each winner of those categories will receive a U.S. Open Limited Edition Oneida Osprey Bow.

To register or learn more, visit www.BassPro.com/USOpen