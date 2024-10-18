Understanding Florida Amendment 2: The Right to Hunt and Fish

By CAM Staff



Florida’s Amendment 2 aims to preserve fishing and hunting as a public right. While there have been no bans or restrictions on these activities in Florida, this preemptive measure would protect them in the future, as other states have implemented such restrictions. According to The James Madison Institute, the amendment seeks to limit future lawmakers’ ability to impose bans by enshrining these rights in the state constitution.

A “yes” vote on Amendment 2 would solidify the right to hunt and fish, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission retaining its authority. Voting “no” would leave room for future regulations on hunting and fishing by lawmakers.

As of 2023, 23 states had constitutional protections for hunting and fishing. Vermont was the first to do so in 1777, and Utah was the most recent in 2020.

Ballot Language: This amendment proposes preserving the right to fish and hunt as a public right and preferred method for wildlife management, without limiting the authority of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Pros: Protects cultural and economic traditions tied to hunting and fishing.

Cons: Makes it harder to impose necessary restrictions for wildlife conservation.

The amendment requires a 60% supermajority vote to pass and will take effect on January 7, 2025, if approved.

