We’ve said before that the Uni Knot is the best all-around knot an angler can have in their repertoire for monofilament and fluorocarbon line. The Uni’s shortcoming is it doesn’t perform well with braided line.

Never fear! The Braid Uni Knot is here! Essentially the standard Uni Knot on steroids, this modification helps the knot bind on slick braid.

