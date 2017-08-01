United Community Options of South Florida Fishing Tournament

WELCOME! United Community Options of South Florida, formerly United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida, is the umbrella name for the family of organizations proudly operated in Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Mid-Coast counties.

United Community Options of South Florida offers programs, supports, and services that are designed to meet the special needs of each individual and family served.

We have a common goal that strives to enable all children and adults with disabilities, as well as typically developing children and adolescents, and their families, to reach their greatest potential, and achieve rewarding and productive lives as fully participating and contributing members of their communities.

http://www.unitedcommunityoptionssfl.org

