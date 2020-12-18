Untitled_5412

caught this 42 Redfish in Boca Grande.

“The one that didn’t get away”

Craziest catch of my guide career. We hooked this fish of a lifetime this morning on 25 pound leader, 1/0 circle hook and 10 pound test braid. After getting it out to open water the fish found a sunken log and wrapped up good. We opened the bail and gave him a few minutes but the fish wouldn’t swim out. I grabbed the rod went in the water and ran down the shoreline. Fish had wrapped around the log a few times and still wasn’t coming loose. After 15 minutes the fish began swimming away while still wrapped. We refused to close the bail and break him off knowing how big it was. Not sure what happen under water but the fish came unwrapped and we continued the fight for another 10 minutes on a extremely frayed up leader. We landed the fish in 12 inches of water and jumped in and swam her for over 10 minutes to make sure she swam away in good health.