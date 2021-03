23” 5.10lbs Speckled trout in Mobile Alabama.

I’m her dad Randy Bosarge. We caught this fish free lining live shrimp before it was even daylight out and this is not her Biggest trout. It was a huge accomplishment in my eyes of the weight of this 23” fish. We have been fishing really hard this season and we are members of the ACFA where she competes in fishing tournaments.