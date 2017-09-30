2 Free Fly Fishing Shows

Make your plans to be in Bryson City, North Carolina on October 6 & 7 for the second annual Smoky Mountain Hook, Hackle & Rod Show, presented by the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians along with the Frye Street Show presented by Tuck Fly Shop
• 50+ fly tyers from 5 southern states
• Rod builders
• Vendors
• Non-profits
• Educational booths GSMMNP and NC Wildlife Resources
• Food by Casting Carolina
• Great Family Fun… shopping, fishing, train excursions
Smoky Mountain Hook, Hackle & Rod – October 6-7
Swain County Indoor Recreation Facility
240 West Deep Creek Road, Bryson City.
2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Fly Fishing Festival – October 7, 9 am – 5 pm
Train Depot Plaza, Bryson City, NC
Free admission, but donations for the museum are welcomed.
For more information, visit https://flyfishingmuseum.org