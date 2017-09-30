2 Free Fly Fishing Shows

Make your plans to be in Bryson City, North Carolina on October 6 & 7 for the second annual Smoky Mountain Hook, Hackle & Rod Show, presented by the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians along with the Frye Street Show presented by Tuck Fly Shop

• 50+ fly tyers from 5 southern states

• Rod builders

• Vendors

• Non-profits

• Educational booths GSMMNP and NC Wildlife Resources

• Food by Casting Carolina

• Great Family Fun… shopping, fishing, train excursions

Smoky Mountain Hook, Hackle & Rod – October 6-7

Swain County Indoor Recreation Facility

240 West Deep Creek Road, Bryson City.

Swain County Indoor Recreation Facility, Bryson City Fly tyers, fly casting, rod builders, vendors and non-profits. Casting and fly tying demonstrations. Silent auctions and educational booths. Food by Casting Carolinas. Location: 240 West Deep Creek Road. Free admission, but donations for the museum are welcomed.

2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Fly Fishing Festival – October 7, 9 am – 5 pm

Train Depot Plaza, Bryson City, NC

Free admission, but donations for the museum are welcomed.

For more information, visit https://flyfishingmuseum.org