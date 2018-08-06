Upper Keys Fishing

by Capt. Dallas Hopper

The mahi bite is in full swing with many schoolie and gaffer sized fish making their way back to the dock, but every now and then a slammer shows up to crash the party. We have been making longer runs offshore to find the body of fish, most days the fleet of boats end up 18-25 miles offshore.

There has been tons of sea grass out there making it difficult to troll a full spread so were mostly sight fishing in the grass. Keeping an arsenal of 20lb class spinning tackle ready to cast whenever we see fish. We’ll rig these up with 5 feet of 60lb leader and a 6/0 mustad tarpon hook, whole squid, bonita chunks and small live blue runners is the go-to bait.

With the lack of wind that is common in august it allows large mats of sea grass to form offshore thus creating perfect hiding spots for baitfish. Working a size 4 sabiki rig under theses patches yields the perfect sized live baits such as blue runner, rainbow runner and even baby bonitas.

Although the current has been smoking most days on the edge of the reef, the bottom bite is still red hot. Were finding the best depth for the grouper has been in 120-140 feet of water, heavy tackle is a must; you’re only one bite away from a true sea monster.

Start out with 25 feet of 125 lb monofilament leader on a three-way swivel as this will get your bait far from the sinker. Cigar minnows, large pinfish, grunts and speedo’s are the bait of choice.

There has been a great bite of yellowtail snapper in a little shallower, 55-85 feet seems to be the zone for the ‘tails, lots of chum is an absolute necessity.

Don’t forget to mix up a bucket of “slop”; start with a defrosted block of chum and mix in dry steam rolled oats until you get that oatmeal breakfast like consistency. We use this mixture to supplement the chum slick, throw a light scatter of the “slop” around your bait as you drift into the chum slick.

August is the calmest month of the year but by far the hottest, what better way to cool off than jumping in to do some lobstering? Lobster season opens on the 6th of august but before you go scouting for new spots make sure you check your local rules and regulations as there always making changes. Be safe and ALWAYS display a dive flag anytime someone is in the water, best of luck out there this month.

Capt. Dallas Hopper

Fantastic II Charters “guaranteed fish”

305-451-2890 • www.charterkeylargo.com

Capt. Dallas Hopper

Fantastic II Charters “guaranteed fish”

305-451-2890 • www.charterkeylargo.com