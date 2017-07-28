Upper Keys Fishing

by Greg Poland

This time of year with the temps above 95 in the shade the best fishing is early morning or late in the afternoon, we have been leaving the dock at sunrise and fishing till about noon then taking cover from the blistering heat or the afternoon thunderstorms. Here are a few photos taken this week as you can see my new Contender Bay Boat has been from the backcountry to the weed lines in the Straits of Florida.

Its a great time of the year for the guys with the small center consoles or bay boats, so weather for are looking for a Mahi-Mahi for the dinner table or a Tarpon for the experience get out on the water. My game plan this time of year is to look at the radar and the wind if its blowing more then 10-12mph we are headed to the backcountry, but if its calm we have the option to either go offshore or to the glades. I start off with a well full of live bait and let the weather dictate my area to fish, recently we have encountered lots and lots of small school dolphin, so many that I have had the opportunity to have some guys try fly fishing for the first time.

Fly fishing can be tough so when a young man gets a chance to try something new and actually gets to catch a fish on fly its always a great accomplishment. We start by looking for the birds and then when you find some Dolphin or (Mahi-Mahi) I throw in a few live baits to get them excited then cast the fly out and strip it like mad before you know it you are on and the fun begins, if they will not eat the fly get out a light spin rod with a live bait and I have a feeling that will do the trick.

If you find yourself back in the glades take some bug spray because all the rain has the mosquitos charged up but from what we have found along those shorelines its been worth a few bug bites! Ill see ya out on the h20… If you are looking to get out on the water I have some prime tides left to fill so give me a call and lets go catch a few fish.

Capt. Greg Poland

