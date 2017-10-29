Upper Keys Fishing

by Capt. Dallas Hopper

In November the temperatures are starting to cool off here in the Florida Keys, however the fishing action will continue to stay red hot. Its an exciting time of year to fish here in the Upper Keys because your options are endless. From fishing the shallow patch reefs to live baiting the edge of the reef for energetic pelagics and fishing the deep wrecks beyond.

The shallow patch reefs are home to dozens of different species, with the depth ranging from eight to thirty feet of water it’s relatively easy to spot these dark patches with a little sunlight. You can expect these spots to produce fish like yellowtail, mangrove snapper, mutton snapper, lane snapper, porgy, black grouper, gag grouper, red grouper, cero mackerel and hogfish. Although one of the most highly sought after fish in the Florida Keys, Hogfish must be released beginning November 1st.

Shrimp, these crustaceans are the go to bait on the patches, whether dead or alive they will not go unnoticed. Ballyhoo plugs are another great bait to soak on the bottom. Medium sized spinning gear loaded with fifteen pound mono is the ideal set up, keep it simple with a knocker rig. A half ounce egg sinker and a 2/0 j hook is all you need.

Slow trolling live ballyhoo on the edge of the reef will put you in the middle of some killer action this month. The sailfish are starting to make an appearance plus there are still a lot of mahi, blackfin tuna and kingfish around as well. Keep a watch out for baitshowers on the edge, the sailfish, mahi and other predators will often chase large schools of ballyhoo. Getting your baits in the middle of this feeding frenzy will often result in an instant bite.

The deep water wrecks are still producing a mixed bag of fish, dropping large live baits such as blue runners, goggle eye and grunts will get slurped up by back breaking amber jack and a variety of grouper. Vermillion and mutton snapper are some of the other regulars that have been making their way to the fish box.

Now that the devastating hurricane Irma is behind us, most if not all businesses in the upper keys are open and ready to accommodate your needs. We have plenty of availability in the coming weeks, beat the rush and lets go fishing before the holiday season is upon us. Hope everyone is doing well in the wake of hurricane Irma and wish you all a speedy recovery.

