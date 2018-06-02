Upstate Fishing Report

By Karl Ekberg

The rivers here in the mountains of South Carolina are in are in great shape. A few big spring rainstorms put a good amount of water into the rivers, and now the height and flows are great for wading and catching many fish. There is nothing finer than being here on the rivers with the Mountain Laurels and Rhododendrons in full bloom.

Hatches have been subtle, at times early in the day, but late afternoon into the early evening have been better. As the late afternoon temperatures subside, find the shaded runs and riffles to have your best success. As the daytime temperatures of late spring into early summer start to rise, we must remember that trout like colder water. Fishing from the start of daylight until midday, and fishing top water, will be good, but as the temperatures rise, going deeper will be more successful. Fishing midday throughout the afternoon, double nymph rigs will be the trick.

If dry flies and nymph fishing are not your cup of tea, let’s not forget about streamer fishing. There is an abundance of small baitfish in the rivers now, and streamer fishing is excellent. Try swinging streamers in the deeper runs, and into the heads of pools. In the larger, deeper, and slower waters, casting out and then a slower strip-and-pause technique will do best.

As the water temperatures of the rivers have risen, it’s also time to think about bass and pan fish. We are excited about the bass and pan fish season out on the lakes and rivers, with a lot of new fly patterns here at the Fly Shop! Top water, or “down under”, patterns are here and more are coming in all summer long. Rods, reels, line, and anything else you may need, for your warm water fly fishing needs- they are here at the Fly Shop. If you need a way to cool off from the summer heat, book a boat trip with our guide Zach Hart, for one or two people, on the mountain lakes, to catch these fine summer fish on a fly rod. For you your trip, we have all the gear you will need, and on your trip, we’ll show what to fish with, and where to target fish. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers and lakes, and let’s remember, “Leave No Trace,” and enjoy the greater outdoors.

Karl Ekberg is the owner of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832A Highlands Hwy, in Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806.