USA Bass Coaching Staff Leads an All-Star Team of Anglers at the Upcoming 2022 Bass Fishing World Championships

STATE COLLEGE, PA: USA Bass is excited to announce that Charlie Evans and Anthony Gagliardi will be coaching the USA Bass Team at the 2022 Bass Fishing World Championship. These experienced anglers will provide leadership and strategy to our USA Bass Team that will be competing on Lake Murray this fall.

“Charlie and Anthony will give our team that extra winning edge,” says USAngling President, Tony Forte. “USA Bass will be hosting the World Bass Fishing Championship at Lake Murray in Columbia, SC this October 16 – 22nd. We are fishing for Gold and a signature performance from our USA Bass team.”

The USA Bass team will be competing against teams from around the globe including: Italy, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Australia, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and others. The host community is Capital City Lake Murray Country RTB and anglers will be fishing legendary Lake Murray. The 2022 USA Bass World Team includes: Team Captain Scott Martin, Jacob Wheeler, Scott Canterbury, David Dudley, Fred Roumbanis, James Watson, Mark Rose and David Fritts. They will be coached by Charlie Evans and Anthony Gagliardi.

“We are excited to host the World Bass Championship and that Lake Murray, a world fishing destination, is the first to host this inaugural event. We look forward to welcoming the various countries from around the world and showing them our Southern hospitality,” stated Miriam Atria, President/CEO, Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

Charlie Evans is the former President/CEO of FLW Outdoors and now fishes professionally on the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit. He travels America with his state of the art “PAW Patrol” rig and encourages young anglers to get involved in the sport he loves.

“Everyone who loves this sport needs to TAKE A KID FISHING and encourage families to get their kids outdoors as a family activity” said Evans.

Anthony Gagliardi is a former Forest Wood Cup champion and FLW Angler-of -the-Year. He currently competes on the MLF Bass Pro Tour and the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit. Lake Murray is in Anthony’s backyard and his experience on Lake Murray will be a huge advantage for the USA Bass team. Expect some big bags of bass to come out of this collaboration.

Visit usabass.org for USA Bass team updates. Follow the USA Bass team on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/usabassorg