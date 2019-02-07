USVI Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) Program

Fish aggregating devices (FADs) have been deployed in the waters surrounding the U.S. Virgin Islands by the USVI Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) since the 1980s.

Fish often aggregate around floating objects, such as algae, logs, and debris. Many different types of fish aggregating devices have been used around the world to enhance sport fishing activity. FADs benefit fisheries by creating new habitat for fish and alleviating some of the fishing pressure that nearshore ares experience. FADs also benefit anglers by reducing fishing effort and cost, facilitating a more enjoyable fishing experience.

FADs are installed, maintained, and monitored by DFW to enhance the recreational fisheries of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What game fish species are attracted to FADs?

FADs provide fish with shelter, food, and visual reference points in areas that otherwise lack distinct features.

Depending on factors such as season, location, environmental conditions, and fishing gear, you might catch any of the following game fish species near FADs:

USVI Division of Fish and Wildlife

St. Thomas: 340-775-6762 | St. Croix: 340-773-1082

Online FAD Survey Form: surveymonkey.com/r/2CNDD9D

Facebook: U.S. virgin Islands Fish Aggregating Devices – FADs

The USVI FADs program is 100% funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sport Fish Restoration Fund.