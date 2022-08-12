Utilizing Trout Tactics for Summer River Bass

Jacob Milholland

Trout aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about August, but there are still ample fly fishing opportunities in North Georgia for river bass. When water gets low, clear, and hot, we can take some notes out of the trout playbook to target bass!

While baitfish are the predominant forage in many rivers, don’t be afraid to utilize “critter” flies when the fishing gets tough. One of my favorite ways to fish shoals and mild current for bass is with a crawfish imitation like Galloup’s Nancy P or Whitlock’s Near Nuff Crayfish. While both of these flies can be fished on a floating line and split shot, I like to drag the Nancy Ps through a shoal with a sinking or intermediate line if there is substantial current.

When using the Near Nuff Crayfish or smaller crawfish imitation, I like to dead drift these flies through runs either under a popper, utilizing a “Popper-Dropper” style rig like you might for trout with a foam hopper imitation, or high sticking the fly through fast runs. These techniques can also be used with hellgrammite imitations or larger wooly buggers (especially rubber-legged buggers). Utilize 5-7 weights for these techniques, and don’t be afraid to downsize your line if your water is clear. I typically start with 12lb fluorocarbon and will downsize to as light as 8lb, if needed.

Popper fishing comes to mind first and foremost when talking about summertime bass fishing – we love targeting bass in big reciprocating eddies, around laydowns, and in shade lines this time of year with a big size 4 Boogle Bug. I will downsize to a large terrestrial pattern like a Fat Albert or Cherynobyl Ant for a more subtle presentation on occasion. “Trout” tactics come in to play this time of year in the sense that a long, dead drift can be preferred by these fish – I’ll do as much as a ten count between pops or twitches in order to give these fish time to come to the fly and eat it.

When I’m fishing poppers, I like to fish a short, 7 ½ to 8 foot leaders with a stiffer butt-section like the Scientific Anglers Bass Leader in 8-12lb sizes. I will also keep spools of nylon from 1X-3X in order to make adjustments as well as add length to my leader, especially in low and clear water, just like you might for trout.

Slow down! Its very easy to get in a rhythm and keep fishing the same way when things aren’t working, but oftentimes, when things get tough, I’ll take a water break and check my knots. This gives me time to reset before I start fishing again. I already mentioned a water break, but I can’t reiterate enough how important it is to stay hydrated this time of year!

Cohutta Fishing Company is located in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia. We carry a large assortment of guide-tested fly fishing equipment and proven fly patterns, as well as have a knowledgeable and friendly staff. Come by and see us! 490 East Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513. (706) 946-3044

Jacob is a student of angling and the Store Manager at Cohutta Fishing Company. You can always find Jacob fishing on the rivers and lakes of his home area of North Georgia in his freetime.