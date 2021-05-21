‘Vampire Fish’ spotted twice in California’s American River, suggesting its return

Apparently, vampires live under the water.

An unusual-looking fish is reportedly making a comeback in the American River, as divers said they recently spotted the creature twice in California.

Sacramento CBS reported the divers spotted the so-called vampire fish (Pacific lamprey) in the American River, a waterway that runs for 30 miles near Sacramento.

According to experts, the lamprey had disappeared from the waterway but it now appears to be making a comeback. The odd-looking fish are known for their mouth, which resembles a suction cup full of teeth.