Virginia Angler Breaks 30-Year State Rainbow Trout Record

On June 9, Grant Bentz of McGaheysville, Virginia, shattered a long-standing state record with a 14 lb., 12 oz. rainbow trout. The fish broke the previous record set in 1993 by Michael Lowe at 14 lbs., 7 oz.

Bentz’s record-breaking catch occurred in Spring Creek on private land. After losing the fish twice, he finally landed it on his third attempt, showcasing perseverance and skill. Bentz initially doubted the magnitude of his catch but confirmed it was a new state record upon weighing.

Despite knowing many might disapprove, Bentz decided to cook the fish, citing low survival chances for large trout in the summer. Bentz plans to have a replica of the fish made to commemorate his achievement.

For more records catches in the state of Virginia, Visit Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) https://dwr.virginia.gov/