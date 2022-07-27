Virginia Man Catches 66-Pound Blue Catfish, Breaks State Record

Congratulations to Jason Emmel from Louisa, who arrowed a 66-pound, 5-ounce blue catfish from the Pamunkey River for the new state record archery blue catfish. The fish measured 3 feet, 6 inches and had a girth of 35 inches. After biologist verification and review by the State Record Committee, Emmel’s catch was certified and is recognized as the current Virginia Archery State Record Blue Catfish. The previous record was held by William Bates, Jr. with a 62-pound, 4-ounce blue catfish captured in 2021 from Occoquan Bay in Fairfax.