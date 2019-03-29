Visit and Explore Burnsville, NC

Whether you’re hiking, fishing or camping in the mountains or attending a performance at Parkway Playhouse or coming to the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair or Carolina Mountains Literary Festival, there’s always a good day waiting for you in Burnsville, North Carolina, especially for travelers who like to discover their own journey.

Yancey County is home to waterfalls, campgrounds, backroads, hiking trails, clean rivers, and six of the 10 highest peaks in Eastern America.

Located in southern Yancey County, Mount Mitchell (6,684 feet) is the highest mountain East of the Mississippi River. It was designated the first state park in North Carolina in 1916. Today it features an observation platform on the summit next to Elisha Mitchell’s grave, and an interpretive museum with historical and environmental exhibits. The restaurant, concession stand and gift shop are open May thru October. Campground has 9 tent sites only.

Winding along the southern edge of Yancey County, the Blue Ridge Parkway gives travelers an amazing view of the Black Mountains and the South Toe River Valley. Stretching for nearly 500 miles through the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia – and not one single redlight – the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the best scenic drives in America.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is the only access to Mount Mitchell State Park at Hwy 128 and milepost 355. It’s five miles to the summit. The Parkway was built by CCC labor in the 1930s. Workers used dynamite to blast tunnels through the mountains and carve a road through rough, remote terrain. The Parkway rises to an elevation over 5,000 feet as it passes through Yancey County.

Enjoy a fun filled day on the water, catching the fish native to our mountains. We guarantee your fishing trip will be full of fish-catching experiences!

Toe River, Carolina Hemlocks, and Black Mountain Campgrounds are all located off Highway 80 in the South Toe River area of Yancey County. Mount Mitchell State Park and Crabtree Meadows are accessed by the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Snakeroot Ecotours offers custom tours of one of the wildest and most scenic corners of Western North Carolina. We invite you into astoundingly diverse habitats and reveal the mysteries of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. More info at www.snakerootecotours.com.

The Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is located at 106 West Main Street. Inside you’ll find a helpful staff and lots of information on attractions, lodging, shopping, dining, and local businesses & services. Visitor Center and office open Monday thru Friday 9am to 5pm. Call (828) 682-7413.