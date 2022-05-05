Wacky Rig For The Stages Of The Spawn

By Tyler Woolcott

When bass flock to the banks this time of year, it draws in a lot of anglers. Many times, it’s possible to locate big bass in the shallows, but it can be tough to make them bite because of pressure on heavily fished lakes.

A wacky-rigged Senko is one of my favorite techniques in this situation. I slow down, stay farther off a spawning area and pick it apart with a finesse approach some anglers won’t try. A wacky worm flat out gets bit.

Whether it’s a Senko-style bait or a Trick Worm, the size of fish I’m targeting and water clarity play a huge role in the decision. On a clear body of water with spotted and largemouth bass, I throw a smaller 4- to 5-inch worm. When the target is primarily largemouth, I throw a larger 6-inch Senko or a Magnum Trick Worm.

Throwing the wacky worm is a more finesse approach, and it’s also versatile. A wacky-rigged worm is easy to throw and skip around docks, wood, grass, open water, or any bank bass are attracted to. You catch fish spawning around the cover and also those about to spawn or those finished up and looking to feed.

People get overwhelmed in over-thinking color choice. I stick to more natural colors like green pumpkins and baitfish colors because, at the end of the day, you are trying to be finesse and present something natural. I often stick a nail weight in the larger end of the worm to get the bait into the strike zone faster and keep it there. Depending on depth, I use a 1/32- or 3/32-ounce WOO! Tungsten Nail Weight.

Whether you’re fishing a tournament for $100,000 or just out fun fishing, getting a bite on a tough day can boost confidence and tell you you’re in a good area. I keep a wacky worm rigged at all times, and I throw it anywhere from Florida to the Great Lakes when I’m struggling for a bite, especially on a highly pressured fishery.

Wacky Worm Gear

A wacky worm calls for a spinning rod. Lighter line and a rod you can use to skip the bait helps you put it where the guy fishing the bank ahead of you couldn’t with his baitcaster.

I use a 13 Fishing Omen Black 7’1” Medium Fast action rod paired with a 3000-size reel. This rod is ideal. It is short enough to make accurate casts and skips. It has a medium action to reel into a fish and keep him on without pulling the hook. The fast tip helps you feel bites and work the bait appropriately.

I use between a size 2 and a 1/0 Hayabusa Spin Muscle guard hook, depending on the size of the bait. My line of choice is a 10-pound Seaguar Smackdown braid in lime green. Depending on water clarity, I fish an 8- to 12-pound Seaguar Tatsu leader.

Tyler Woolcott is a professional tournament angler and guide. Check out his website at tylerwoolcottfishing.com.