Don’t have a boat? No problem; get a pair of inexpensive waders and go fishing by wading the Indian River Lagoon.

The best and coolest waders are simple polyester waders that cost around $80 at any sporting goods store. I like the soft boot, and I use a pair of rubber boots one size bigger than my shoe size. Because of the sketchy water quality in the lagoon, waders are best. If you have tough skin, all you need are shorts, a shirt and old tennis shoes. Lots of people wade like this, and it doesn’t bother them. But I recommend waders.

Waders have pouches for your lures and gear. You need a pair of needle-nose pliers or surgical clamps to get your hooks from fish with teeth; two or three spare leader lines so you can retie; a couple different lures; and since I fish jigs, I bring at least three jigheads and a pack of baits. I use 4-inch DOA paddletails. If you bring a cell phone, it must be waterproof or sealed in a waterproof plastic bag. Be careful using your phone to take photos. I lost a phone to the water last week. Bring one rod with a spinning reel. A long rod is better for long casts. A 9-footer is fine.

Spool up with 6- to 10-pound braid and tie on a 24- to 30-inch fluorocarbon or clear mono leader. I like a 20-pound-test leader.

You also need a pair of polarized sunglasses with a strap and some sunscreen. Do not go fishing without putting sunscreen on all exposed areas.

Now we’re ready to catch fish. Any tide is OK, but it’s always better if the water is moving. I prefer going just after dead high tide, since the fish will usually be shallow, closer to the shoreline and will be around mangroves, piers and shoreline structure. Early morning high tide is best.

Wading The Indian River and Jigs

I use a 1/8-ounce jig head tied with a loop knot so it will move better. I bait it with a 4-inch DOA splittail or paddletail. I like clear sparkle silver, pearl white, sometimes electric chicken. I use a variety of topwater baits like medium-sized gold Zara Spooks medium size or Skitterwalks in trout color. I usually bring one shallow-running crankbait in white or some other light color.

One the west side, I fish from Walton Road (steep bank, to water); Midway (Fort Pierce); Vero (A1A north of Torpey Rd); Cabasso (around second bridge). On the east side, I get in at Stuart bridges North; Herman’s Bay North hand South and Bear Point (Fort Pierce). All are great spots for wading the Indian River. Always look for bait at your spot. If there’s no bait, go to another spot.

Remember to do the string ray shuffle, which is dragging your feet slowly along the bottom to prevent stepping on one.

For More About the Stuart Rod and Reel Club visit: www.stuartrodandreel.com

Or call: 336-414-3440