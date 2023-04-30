Warmer Weather

by: Capt. Bart Marx

Summer is already in full swing and offshore things should be heating up as the migratory species should be on the move. White bait should be in the harbor and the estuaries so get your cast nets out and take a few throws in the grassy part of your yard. This way you can see any defects and address any issues you may have or see how rusty you are! Head to the feed store and get a bag of tropical fish food, I usually try to get the feed that has the most fish oil in its ingredients, and you will be set for the summer. White bait will increase your catches of snook and several other species and if you do not have a net, I recommend an eight-foot 3/8 bait net to start as this is for those that never have used a net before. Eight foot will work in up to ten feet of water and works great on the grass flats where the bait goes. There are places that the bait goes and when you learn where, it makes it a lot easier to find and catch. Stay in tune where the birds are feeding, as this could be your start to success. Watch for anglers standing on their boat throwing something in the water, staring at it as they most likely have polarized glasses to see the bait. They are using the chum/fish food mixed with seawater to make a peanut butter paste to make grape or golf ball size pieces to throw in the water where you draw the bait. Keep it going when you can see the bait as this is when you throw the net to harvest those baits. The live well is also very important. I have used coolers, garbage cans to hold bait, the best live well has a sea water pickup that pumps fresh seawater into your container and have a good drain that will let the water drain out as fast as the pump fills it up, putting fresh seawater in. This keeps your bait alive very well. Some guys dump the baits on the deck of your boat and use a dip net to scoop them up and place them in the well, which you will then need to get them out of the live well when it comes time to fish. There are tools you can buy or make to use to use to throw some of these baits to use as chum to find the fish you are looking to harvest. If you have any questions about this article, give Capt. Bart a call or e-mail 941-979-6517 or captbart@alphaomegacharters.com I am a full-time Charter Guide. Come on my boat or I can come on your boat for a training session. Give me a call and let’s talk fishing, and always remember singing drags and tight lines make me smile.