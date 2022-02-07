Washington Winter Ice Fishing

Fishing doesn’t end just because winter starts. Many people in eastern and north central Washington take advantage of the area’s iced-over lakes to ice fish. Ice fishing can be a great activity that gets the whole family outside to catch trout, perch, and crappie. Be extremely careful if you go though, lake ice can be unpredictable and WDFW does not monitor ice conditions.

Ice fishing is accessible and affordable as most people who have fished before already have most of what they need. Ice fishing essentials include:

Freshwater or combination fishing license

Fishing rod (any old rod will do or ice fishing rods are very inexpensive)

Bucket (to carry gear and sit on)

Auger and scoop for drilling through ice. A chain saw will work as well.

If you haven’t ice fished before, this video can get you started fishing for trout on frozen lakes.

It is extremely important to be careful when ice fishing. Ice can be very hard to read and strong in some areas but weak in others. It is very hard to get out of a hole in the ice if someone falls in and once wet, the human body can shut down quickly from hypothermia. Do not even walk onto ice if it can’t be confirmed to be four or more inches thick. Some ice fishing safety tips and gear to consider include: