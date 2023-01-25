Waterfront Views, Family Friendly Atmosphere, and Diverse Fishing Hill’s Landing has it all…

Hills Landing & RV Park is located in the quaint town of Cross, SC.

Our property sits directly atop the banks of the Diversion Canal, perfectly nestled between Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie. We offer an RV park in addition to standard accommodations for rent, a newly graded and paved boat landing and docks, and a spacious new laundry facility and bath house. For added convenience, there is a general store on site which sells gas, ice, live bait, tackle, food items, charcoal, rv accessories, and an array of other necessities. Free WiFi is also provided, with the option to upgrade for faster speed.

After 20 years of traveling around the globe, Tony and Stephanie Goodwin felt a strong desire to come back home to South Carolina and grow some roots here once again. Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, they have lived in South Florida for the last two decades, working in the yachting industry, until March of 2020. They knew they wanted to be close to family and friends, but also wanted to be on the water and put to use their experience in the boating and hospitality industry. Next thing you know, the Goodwins were signing their name on the dotted line and became the new owners of Hills Landing.

“The Goodwins want people to know that all walks of life are welcome here! They are all about good times, smiles, and laughter! They invite you to come and have some fun together.