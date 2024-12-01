Watts Bar Tournament Results Fish

By Perry Hensley and Matt Xenos

Fall is back in Tennessee. The morning started chilly with anglers showing up in bibs and jackets. However, with the bluebird skies and sunshine, it warmed up quickly. The launch was delayed slightly for two reasons: fog and Helene with all the debris floating in the lake. With most of the lake covered in bionic mud, it sent anglers looking for clean water. Some found it and some stayed in the muddy water.

The team that was able to find the largest bag today was the team of Joel Nash and Skeeter Hayes, with a bag of 12.63 Lbs. They also won the Sniper Marine LLC big fish pot with a fish weighing 1.97 Lbs. Congratulations to the duo on a great sack of fish.

In second place with a bag of 10.55 Lbs was Matt Xenos. Congratulations, sir. Awesome fish.

In third place with a bag of 8.43 Lbs was the team of George Hamby and Tom Claxton. Awesome bag guys, way to go.

Big thanks to all our sponsors for donating the prizes for our roll the dice giveaway. Gary and Jessie Cline won the Litewire Hooks jig heads. Dave Williams and Jason King won the knife gift card. Alan Wetzel and Daniel Holt won the two ACC Crappie Stix rods.

Congrats to all the anglers who participated in the event. It was great seeing you all there. Our next tournament will be Nov 16th on Chickamauga, out of Harrison Bay. See you all there!!