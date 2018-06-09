Weather forces cancelation Lantana Fishing Derby on May 5 

by Willie Howard, Contributing Writer

Strong winds and rough conditions around Boynton Inlet on the morning of May 5 forced organizers to cancel fishing in the 24thAnnual Lantana Fishing Derby.

“It’s unfortunate that we had to cancel the fishing portion of this year’s Derby,” said David Arm, tournament chairman and president of the Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the Derby.

“Conditions at the inlet were too dangerous,” Arm said. “The safety of our anglers is our primary concern.”

A land-based Kids Derby for 50 boys and girls was held from the fishing platform under the Ocean Avenue Bridge on the morning of May 5, with volunteers from the Lantana Chamber and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

Young anglers won prizes, including a bicycle, a skateboard and a basketball. Each participant took home a rod and reel combination and a tackle box.

Fifty-four fishing teams entered this year’s Derby.

Prize money was awarded by random drawing during the awards party, held May 6 at the Lantana Recreation Center.

“Thanks to all of our sponsors, anglers and the community for their enthusiasm and support,” Arm said. “We’re looking forward to next year’s 25thannual Derby.”