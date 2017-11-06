Wednesday Nov. 1 – Florida Shad and Crappie Derby Begins

Wednesday November 1 – The 9th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby begins at Daylight. Be sure to stop by one of the 28 locations to register and pick up this season’s photo token and official ruler. Men’s, Women’s and Youth divisions for both the longest shad and crappie. The signup locations are listed on our full page ad or visit https:// coastalanglermag.com/orlando for more info. This is a photo, catch and release tournament. Fish as much as you can once you register, continues until February 28, 2018. Monthly prizes for biggest fish each month. Special prizes for Crappie over 15”. It only takes one fish to win!