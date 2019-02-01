Welcome Back to All Our Friends

by K. Stephen Carter, Exec. Director

Did you know the Cultural Center of Charlotte County has over 500,000 visitors per year. We do over 12,000 events per year at the center. We have our own café, Beaches Café, it is open six days a week. The café is open Monday through Friday, 8AM to 2PM. Breakfast is served 8AM to 10:30AM and lunch is served 11AM to 2PM, Monday through Friday. On Saturday, Beaches’ Cafe is open 11AM to 2PM.

You can order one of our daily specials or order from our full menu, a meal or sandwich combo. We have a great selection of food to choose from, all at very affordable prices. FRIDAY is “All You Can Eat Fish”. Yes, all the FISH you can eat for only $7.95. On Tuesday, we have our Chef’s Choice, Chef Hargrove prepares fantastic Chef’s Choice specials on Tuesday. I want to personally invite you to stop in to Beaches Café, you’ll be glad you did. Our Omelets are fantastic! We also do our own catering for special events, meetings and celebrations. Our Conference Center is 7,200 sq. ft. For booking information, please call Emily Lytle, Banquet/Catering Manager at 941-625-4175,ext. 215.

The name of our theater is the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater. We have a great selection of entertainment scheduled for 2019. To purchase your reserved show tickets, go to the CulturalCenter.com, click on Theater and make your selection. We have a full liquor license for all of our catering events and theater shows. If you would like to take an interesting class, sign up for one of our courses in our Learning Center! Into shopping, stop by one of our thrift stores. The Cultural Center covers eight acres and it has been serving the residents of Charlotte County and beyond for 57 years.

We also have Cultural Center coffee mugs for sale for $3.00 and Cultural Center t-shirts for sale at $9.00. I would like to thank everyone for your support of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, Inc. We are a 501-C 3, non-profit, we receive no federal, state or county funding towards our operations. I would to invite you to tune in and listen to me on the second and the fourth Wednesday of every month on WCCF 1580 AM , for the Cultural Center Hour from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM . This is a live call in talk show. I’m looking forward to seeing you at the center.