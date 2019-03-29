Welcome High Country!

Welcome to the inaugural High Country edition of The Angler Magazine. I have been looking forward to the release of this edition for several months now, and it’s finally here! The High Country of North Carolina and Tennessee has some of the most scenic countryside in the world, and some of the best fishing as well. The rivers and lakes of our area are known far and wide for their rugged, natural beauty. Bass, crappie, bluegill, trout, catfish, walleye, muskellunge – the list of gamefish that inhabit our waters goes on and on. In fact, for numbers and variety, I’d put our area up against any that I can think of. I’m sure those of you who live here would agree, especially if you’ve had the chance to fish in other parts of the country.

My job here is, in many ways, a dream come true. Many people never get the chance to make a living doing something they are passionate about, and I’m excited and thankful to have the opportunity. There is a lot of work, but it sure beats sitting at a desk all day. A magazine like ours takes a lot of effort and skill from a small group of very talented people. Many of them work diligently behind the scenes, without much recognition or credit. I would like to take a moment to thank Ben Martin, Tracy Patterson, Deanna Grant and especially Joe Woody, who has been an invaluable resource and mentor over the last couple of months. Without the continuing help and guidance of all these folks, I would not be writing these words to you now.

For many, Spring is the best time to fish. It is definitely a good time to launch a new fishing magazine territory. Trout season is open, bass are spawning and for the most part, the weather is pleasant. The increasing length of the daylight hours gives everyone a chance to get in a quick trip to their favorite spot after work.

I have a lifetime love affair with fishing. My dad got me started very young – I literally can’t remember a time when I didn’t fish! Dad taught me all the necessary technical components of the sport, but because he took me along with his buddies occasionally, I also picked up on the more subtle aspects. I learned about fishing etiquette; being still and quiet and not casting over someone else’s line. I learned the give and take of trading barbs and wisecracks without being overly offensive or taking offense. Mostly though, I learned to appreciate and respect the outdoors and my fellow anglers. It is my mission to provide the best fishing magazine possible. A lofty goal perhaps, but you, the readers, deserve my best effort. I welcome all suggestions and comments – let me know what you like, and what you would like to see. I can be reached at [email protected]

See you on the water,

Eddie Cochrane