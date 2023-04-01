Welcome to the 89th Suncoast Tarpon Roundup!

Truly a Florida classic of tradition to the most sought-after gamefish in the World! This is our 89th year, and we are excited to continue the longest running tarpon tournament in the world!

The Suncoast Tarpon Roundup Tournament Series is an all release tarpon fishing tournament, promoting sportsmanship, research and education, while bringing the community together to enjoy the Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay’s premier game fish, the Megalops Atlanticus.

We are honored to have Task Force Dagger Foundation as our beneficiary. Task Force Dagger provides assistance to wounded, ill or injured US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) members and their families. We respond to urgent needs, conduct Rehabilitative Therapy Events (RTE) and provide the next generation health solutions for issues facing our service members. We are a rally point to combat traumatic brain injury (TBI), Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and environmental exposures. “Our cohesive programs enable families to see the moment and live life.”

The Tournament Series:

We are excited to have our Tarpon Tune-up Tournament to kick off tarpon season. This will be a free team event with the top three teams awarded entries into the tournament series. This will be a team event consisting of three individual tournaments awarding the top five teams for each event. The top 15 teams qualify for finale day.

Entry Fee $600 per Team for 3 Tournaments

May 20th – Tune Up Tourney. Free entry. Fish from 6:00am to 5:00pm.

June 3rd – First leg of the Full Moon Tarpon Tide Special. Extended hours from 6:00am to 8:00pm. You pick your favorite tide to fish.

June 17th – Second leg. Regular hours 6:00am to 5:00pm.

July 8th – Junior Division Day Fishing. $50 entry fee. Every junior angler gets a prize package at the banquet in addition to regular trophies for 1st through 3rd place. Age bracket is 14 and under.

July 15th – Finale Day. Top 15 boats. All must have at least one release to qualify. Regular hours 6:00am to 5:00pm.

Also available to those who wish to fish it is the week-long Calcutta starting July 3rd at 6:00am and ending on July 7th at 5:00pm. Entry fee will be $100 per angler. Prizes to be announced.

The Suncoast Tarpon Roundup annual awards banquet will be held on August 26, 2023

Specialty awards:

-Tune-up Winner “Rick Wotring Award “

-First Tarpon released “Mark Travis Award”

-Lady Angler with most releases “ML Baylees”

-Team with most releases “Jimmy Groves Award “

-Veteran with most releases “Scott Sterling Award “

-Finale Day Winner “Capt. Sonny Aylesworth Award “

-Week long Calcutta event

Join us in supporting the preservation of our fisheries as we celebrate our 89th year, kicking off in May 2023!