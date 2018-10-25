West Point

by Keith Hudson

Bass: Good – Hopefully, November finally marks a big improvement in fishing in general. As the days start to get a little shorter and the temps cool, expect a drastic improvement in the bass fishing. As usual, a few largemouth and spots are still being caught on deeper brush piles, ledges and road beds in the main lake area. Try big deep diving crankbaits or Carolina-rigged worms. Also, drop-shotting can be effective in these areas. Best fishing is around brushpiles or other structure in these areas if you can find them. Water generation always improves this bite. Downsizing your baits in these same areas will improve your chances for spotted bass. More fish will move shallow with cooler water temps, and this pattern should improve as the water cools and we move toward fall. Topwater baits such as Rebel Pop R’s, Zara Spooks and Spro Poppin Frogs will become more effective for shallow fish, especially around grass and weed beds. Try targeting the mouths of feeder creeks north of the 219 Bridge in the Chattahoochee. Also, have a jig handy to pitch into wood cover in these same areas.

Spotted bass are still your best bet on the south end of the lake. Spots are being caught by casting Spot Remover heads loaded with Shakey Head worms or just dragging a Carolina-rigged Zoom finesse worm or mini lizard around shoal markers. Also, try a small Texas-rigged worm or a pig-n-jig around blow-down trees. Actively schooling groups of fish will also hit the Flash Mob Jr. rig, a personal favorite in the fall.

Linesides: Good – It has been a mostly disappointing summer in general for schooling topwater action on the main lake. I still expect surface schooling on the main lake at some point this fall. These fish can generally be caught on Rooster Tails, topwaters, pop-n-cork rigs and Storm Swim Shad lures. Start early or stay late for the best results. Expect the down-line bite on live bait to continue to improve as we move toward fall, with the best yet to come in late fall and early winter. Trolling with a crankbait/bucktail combo should also continue to be fairly effective. Try old faithful areas like the railroad trestle hump and the humps out from Amity Park for good results.

Crappie: Good – The fish will typically move shallower and hold on mid-depth brush and structure or under docks as the water temps drop into the low 70s or below. Try drop-shotting minnows or shooting docks in 5-15 feet of water for the best results. You can really do well if you find one of these schools. Try the cuts and coves in Yellow Jacket Creek and from Highland Marina north to Wolf Creek in the Chattahoochee. Some fish will start to move a little shallower as the water slowly cools, maybe by the end of the month. Minnows fished under a float will usually work on them when you find them. Any blow-down near deep water is a good starting point. Night fishing is still pretty good. Try under the bridges with lights.