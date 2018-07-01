West Point

by Keith Hudson

Bass: Fair – Topwater baits such as Chug Bugs, Whopper Ploppers, Senkos and buzzbaits can still be effective for shallow and aggressive post-spawn fish, especially around bream beds or early in the morning. Some of the better tournament sacks of largemouth are still being weighed in by guys who fish shallow, targeting bass that are around these beds feeding on the bream. First thing in the morning, try fishing rip-rap around bridges with spinnerbaits, small crankbaits, and Senko rigs. Pitching jigs into mid-depth blowdowns and wood cover also is a great pattern this time of year. Later in the month, some fish should stack up on deeper brush piles and road beds as the water warms and lake levels drops a little. Try deep running crankbaits like a Fat Free Shad or Texas rigged Ol Monster worms.

Some spotted bass are still being caught by casting topwaters early around shoal markers. Later in the day, try Buckeye Spot Remover heads loaded with Shaky Tail worms or just dragging a Carolina-rigged Zoom finesse worm or mini lizard around sloping gravel banks.

Linesides: Fair – Spawned out hybrids and stripes and white bass are still back down lake in good numbers. Expect the downline bite on live bait to stay fair throughout July. Also, expect improved surface schooling on the main lake. They can be caught casting crankbaits, topwaters, popping cork rigs and Storm Swim Shad lures. Best time for this schooling activity is early or late or on overcast days. Trolling for stripers will also improve in July as the water warms and keeps you comfortable on the hot days as well!

Crappie: Good – Spawned out fish will typically move out and hold on deeper brush and structure or under docks. Try drop-shotting minnows or shooting docks for the best results. If you are good at casting to or shooting docks, you can still do well. Night fishing is usually good in July, and you can beat the heat!

Bream: Good – Don’t forget about our bream and shellcracker. Finding an active bed can take a little effort, but when you do, you can have a ball! Bedding usually takes place on the full moon cycles in July. Look for shallow cover in the backs of pockets. Sandy flats and stump beds tend to draw the fish like a magnet. Use live pink worms, crickets and small jigs for the best results.

Catfish: Good – Lots of channel cat are being caught by the few anglers that target them. Live and cut baits (and worms of course) fished on bottom will catch cats all over the lake as long as fairly deep water is nearby. Jug fishing is also fun and productive. To target flatheads, go to a larger bait like a 4-5 inch bream or large shiner and fish the same areas. Be sure to increase the size of your rigs as fish in the 20 to 30-pound range are fairly common.