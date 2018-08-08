West Point

by Keith Hudson

Lake is clear with water temperature mostly upper 80’s.

Bass: SLOW – Some largemouth are being caught on deeper brush piles, ledges and road beds as the water continues to warm. Try big deep diving crankbaits or Texas rigged Ol Monster worms. Best fishing is around brushpiles in these areas, if you can find them. Water generation always improves this bite. Downsize baits in these same areas and improve your chances for spotted bass. With the unusually high water from this summer’s rains, some fish choose to remain shallow. Topwater baits such as Pop R’s, Zara Spooks and Spro Poppin frogs can still be effective for shallow fish, especially around grass and weed beds. Try targeting areas north of the 219 bridge in the Chattahoochee. Also have a jig handy to pitch into wood cover in these same areas.

Slower than normal but still fairly consistent, spotted bass are still your best bet. Spots are being caught by casting Spot Remover heads loaded with shaky tail worms or just dragging a Carolina-rigged Zoom finesse worm or mini lizard around sloping gravel banks and shoal markers. Also try a small Texas rigged worm or a pig-n-jig around blow down trees. Try fishing around the bridges and bridge pilings with small crankbaits, and shaky head rigs, especially during periods of water generation.

Hybrids and Stripers: FAIR – Hybrids and stripes are still down lake in good numbers. Expect the downline bite on live bait to continue to be at least OK throughout the summer. Fish have been scattered with the high water this year. Some fish are surface schooling on the main lake and can be caught on Roostertails, topwaters, pop-n-cork rigs and Storm Swim Shad lures. Trolling with crankbaits is also fairly effective by covering more water and can help keep you cool on a hot day!

Crappie: FAIR – Spawned out fish will typically move out and hold on deeper brush and structure or under docks. Try drop-shotting minnows or shooting docks near deep water for the best results. Night fishing is usually pretty good all summer. Try under the bridges with lights.

Catfish: GOOD – Lots of channel cat are being caught by the few anglers that target them. Live and cut baits (and worms of course) fished on bottom will catch cats all over the lake as long as fairly deep water is nearby. Jug fishing is also fun and productive. To target flatheads, go to a larger bait like a 4-5 inch bream or large shiner and fish the same areas. Be sure to increase the size of your rigs as fish in the 20 to 30-pound range are fairly common.