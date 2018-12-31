What Is Trout Spey?

By David Hulsey

Spey fishing, or casting, originated on the gravely banks of the River Spey in Scotland many moons ago. Long wooden rods up to, and some over, 15 feet with a wispy line attached were used to propel a hand tied fly long distances to salmon holding in inaccessible runs and pools. Certain casts were developed that enabled fishermen to fly cast even when very little back cast room was available, due to vegetation or steep shorelines in the area. This style of fly fishing migrated here to America and beyond giving anglers access to large rivers that, at one time, were very difficult to fish effectively. Now anglers across every continent are using these techniques and excellent modern tackle to successfully catch a new variety of species from trout to stripers to smallmouth bass.

Trout spey is just miniaturized tackle that has been sized appropriately to propel trout sized flies to waiting cold water residents. Rods in two, three, and four weight, and 11 to 12 feet in length, are the most popular and effective for fishing trout-sized rivers and streams. Proper fly line matching is critical for maximizing the potential of your rod and reel combination. Fortunately for us anglers, the Rio Line Company has a chart with recommended fly line to rod matches on their website. This saves lots of time and expense in determining the appropriate fly line/rod balance for your particular combo. Connected to the line, a short tip is added to sink the fly to the best depth. Trout Spey rods are usually pretty flexible and can load deeply into the blank with the heavy spey line hanging out the end of the rod. This use of flexible lever to massive fly line can propel your flies, or the neighbors toy poodle, great distances making even the most rugged and hard to wade river fishable.

Our large Southeastern tailwaters and big freestone rivers are perfect locations for this type of fly fishing. If you are older or have trouble bouncing around the rivers like you used to, no problem, just launch an eighty footer and fish the far bank. Trout love baitfish and the trout spey system can deliver streamers to runs that rarely see a fly due to wading restrictions. Normal streamers work well like wooly buggers, zonkers etc. Atlantic Salmon and Steelhead flies also will take a bunch of trout too, and are my favorite to fish with. The trout simply haven’t seen them swing through their lair. Soft hackles and wet flies can be dynamite fished in this manner too.

Approach to trout with spey gear is to slowly move downstream casting down and across, letting the flies swing through likely runs and buckets as they’re called. A bump or a twitch is sometimes needed or just the smooth swing will work. You just have to let the fish tell you what they want. If your interested in learning more about trout spey and how to do it, give me a call at 770-639-4001 and we’ll go swing up a few!

Give David a call to book a class or trophy trout guide trip at Noontootla Creek Farms. We can make learning to fly fish easy and fun! You can make the switch.