What We Are Losing

by Brandon Tourigny, Contributing Writer

There is no getting around it anymore, we sadly live in world were an entire generation of kids will for the better part of their childhood spend most of their time glued to a screen. Whether that is in the form of video games, computers, smart phones, you name it, kids today from toddlers to teenagers will spend a massive chunk of their time inside facing a screen. As anglers and fellow outdoor enthusiasts this should be just as concerning to us as the environmental risks that face our ecosystems. Part of this problem is preached at us in almost every outdoor venue, TAKE A KID FISHING! And this is such a true statement for all of us. If we have the opportunity to take a kid out on a boat and show them the beauty of our sport than we could possibly save them from a childhood wasted staring at a screen. Yet I see another issue facing young anglers and anglers of all age groups for that matter…the loss of areas to fish in.

Growing up in West Palm Beach I unfortunately faced this problem head on as a young angler. Land being sold out to developers who will turn once beautiful land into the newest strip mall. Local communities putting up NO FISHING signs on what seemed like every good-looking pond in town. What bass anglers who have no access to boats are being left with is one of two options, fish were everyone else fishes in a few over fished public parks, or risk getting in trouble for fishing on better ponds that are littered with No Fishing signs. How is it that we can live in a state named the fishing capitol of the world, and restrict so many anglers who cannot afford a boat? If you live in a community like this that enforces no fishing rules, I ask you to make your voice heard and oppose these rules. If you live near an area that is taxpayer funded but does not allow public fishing, I urge to please make your voice known to FWC. If your tax dollars are funding it you should be allowed to fish in it. Fishing is not a crime, and if we teach our kids to love and respect these incredible fish then fishing is an extremely constructive way for kids to go and explore the world around them. Wouldn’t you rather see your communities filled with young people outside with fishing gear, than seeing your communities empty because young people are spending all of their time indoors?