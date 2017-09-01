What Works for You

by Captain Terry Fisher

My intention of writing fishing articles is to assist beginning and experienced anglers alike. I am not able to speak to what works for other fishing guides, but I do know what works consistently for me. There are other methods and techniques, but I only write about mine. Please understand that my methods and techniques vary according to the time of year; due to migratory patterns, water temperatures, tide levels, current strengths and availability of specific baits. The advice I provide this month is based on experiences from previous Septembers. Regardless, my best overall advice for ‘offshore’ or ‘inshore’, is KEEP IT SIMPLE!

1) Do what you know works

2) Do not get caught up in purchasing everything that is on the market in regards to equipment, such as hooks, lures or baits

3) Do not try and do too much during a fishing trip by varying baits, presentations and techniques

4) Commit and experiment on a limited basis during trips to see if new offerings and techniques work out

5) Read articles and fishing magazines to get overall and specific advice on what works and when it works for others, then try them

6) Finally, ***Go out with a buddy/friend that you know who is successful with catching specific species. Otherwise hire a professional guide that is willing to share knowledge and invest his/her time and techniques that will move you forward to accomplishing your objective, be it inshore or offshore***!

I recall my earlier days (30 years ago) in Florida and the Caribbean (Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Belize), whereby I made a point to fish with the ‘best of the best’. I watched and learned what they did, then combined that knowledge with what worked for me, to be successful on Dolphin, Wahoo, Tuna and Blue Marlin. When offshore, I still follow my number 1 advice (listed above) and do what I know works for me. I am sure that more recent techniques, such as ‘kites’ and ‘spreads’ are effective, but few things beat trolling ballyhoo under a skirt for the above listed species. It works for me and I still do it!

I offer the same advice when fishing inshore for snook, redfish, trout, mackerel and other species common to SW Florida. There is a lot of water to work, a lot of different baits to present; be it artificial, live or dead. There are more ways than one to catch fish. If you like fishing artificial, get a buddy, friend or guide that specializes in them and go for it. If you want to catch more fish, use live or dead bait presentations and go with someone that is already successful with techniques and fishing locations.

Snook is in season this month and my live baits of choice are pilchards, pinfish and ‘jumbo’ shrimp. They are plentiful and I like to ‘free-line’ them on small hooks that match the size of the bait. Do this along shorelines, around passes, mangroves, current cuts and under docks, on outgoing tides. Some favorite artificial presentations; are top-water (morning or evening), twitch baits, swim baits and soft scented plastics. Snook will become even more active this month as water temperatures subside.

This time of year, the redfish are beginning to school. Incoming tides make it easier to target them. They will be found on the higher tides around spoil islands with oyster clutter and dead wood. Otherwise, look for them along and under the mangrove roots. They will feed on the same presentations as snook, but the fact of the matter is; they are designed to feed directly off the ‘bottom’. In this regard, make it easy on them and offer a ‘jumbo’ shrimp, cut pinfish, ladyfish or finger mullet on a stationary jig-head on the bottom of the seabed.

THE SECRET TO CATCHING REDFISH IS TO LOOK FOR JUMPING MULLET!

Redfish follow mullet. Mullet churn up the bottom in their quest for worms and eels. Mullet are vegetarians and as they feed, they expose shells (or shell parts) that hold small shrimps, crabs and food that the redfish prefer. September is the beginning of Redfish Season with big bull redfish coming in from the gulf to spawn and fatten up for the coming, lean winter months. This is the time of year to target them, as the bigger fish will start moving out around late November, at which time they will return to deeper water.

