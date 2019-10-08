What’s Biting on Lake Russell?

By Wendell Wilson

The shorter days and longer nights of fall bring cooler surface temperatures to our lakes. The morning air is crisp and cool and makes for a very enjoyable time on the water. The opportunities for a wide variety of species exist. You can choose to pursue crappie, yellow perch, white perch, bass, or striper.

Bass – Bass are holding on points in the larger creeks. Look for them to be around schools of threadfin shad in 12-20 feet of water. Small crankbaits or drop-shot will be the lures of choice. Also, the chance for topwater action increases with the cooling temperatures.

Crappie – Look for the crappie to be biting small minnows fished over brush piles and sometimes on the bottom on the lip of a creek channel. The best depth is 15-25 feet.

Perch – The yellow perch and white perch sometimes school together. Other times they don’t but the pattern remains the same. Fish minnows on a drop-shot rig or jig a metal spoon on deep flats in 30-40 feet of water. Expect to catch a few bass mixed in.

Striper – This is not my favorite time of year to target stripers on Lake Russell. There are a few fish still hanging in the summer pattern but most of theme have scattered because the comfortable water temperatures allow them to roam. Fishing for stripers will get easier when a true winter pattern develops.

Wendell Wilson is the owner of Wilson’s Guide Service and can be reached at 706-283-3336.

