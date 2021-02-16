Tackle Center Wins…

Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship Series

Local Captain Charlie Scoble is back in the saddle again. It was a tight battle during the series that started with the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament and a second place finish for the Tackle Center in December. The series continued at the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captain Cup Sailfish Tournament and concluded at the Cheeca Lodge and Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament. Captain Charlie Scoble would lead local anglers Donny and Brad Lange along with Fritz Zeher and Jeffery Dickman to victory in the series. The team released 9 fish in the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, 2 in the Islamorada Fishing Club tournament and with the help of mate/angler Travis Butters the team released 6 fish concluding the trifecta by winning the Cheeca Lodge Tournament. Angler Donny Lange owner of Tackle Center of Islamorada proudly hoisted the perpetual Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish trophy which will be displayed at his store. The team took home Caribee Boat Sales and Yamaha Outboards sponsored gold cups along with trophies for the captain and mate along with a check for $23,000.00.

Team Contagious anglers Mark Mitchell and Kenneth Padgett both from Charleston, NC, Travis Bennett and Andy Cone from Tavernier, FL and Greg Tolpin from Key Largo, FL would take second place honors with a team total of 15 fish. The Contagious won the first leg of the series with 11 releases. Their luck did not hold in the Fishing Club’s one day tournament where they were unable to find any sails. Captain Brian Cone along with mates Sean O’Donnell and Justin Matson rebounded in the Cheeca tournament with 4 releases. The team received Gold Cup trophies and a check for $10,000.00.

Hell Reyzer would pressure the teams throughout the series. Captain Ryan Alexander kept anglers Rey Acosta, Eric Darvill, Victor Paneda all from Miami, FL fishing with Eric Juan (Johnny) Vilorio and Cap Hinckley from Cutler Bay, FL in the hunt. The team released 4 sails in the first leg. They would find their groove and win the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captains Cup Tournament with 5 releases and finish off the series at the Cheeca Tournament in second with 6 releases on time. The team would take home Gold Cup trophies and a check for $7,000.00

It would be a close battle for the much sought after High Point Angler Championship Ring sponsored by Tackle Center of Islamorada. Local dentist Travis Bennett would start on top with 5 releases in the first tournament.

Juan Vilorio aboard the Hell Reyzer would be tied with him after the Fishing Club tournament with 5 releases. In the end it would be angler Robert Richardson Sr. from McKinney Texas aboard the Yabba Dabba Doo with Captain James Hagen at the helm that would bring home the championship ring with a total of 9 releases. Although many others have won the ring, Robert will be the series only 4 time champion angler.

In total 165 sailfish were released by the 113 anglers participating in this seasons event. The Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship Series is a fund raiser for the Islamorada Charter Boat Association. The Series would like to thank the major sponsors, Caribee Boat Sales, Yamaha Outboards, Tackle Center of Islamorada and Mangrove Mike’s Cafe for their continued support. The hosts of the events included Whale Harbor Restaurants and Marina, Cheeca Lodge and Spa and the Islamorada Fishing Club. The series will be kicking off again next year with the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament December 2nd 2021. For more information on the series contact Dianne Harbaugh at (305) 852-2102 or visit us on the web www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com.