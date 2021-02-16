Dillon’s Pub and Grill reclaims…

Bartenders Sailfish Open Title and Trophy

The 40th Annual Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open kicked off without food and with masks but we still had a lot of fun at the Lorelei Restaurant and Cabana Bar. 34 anglers, who are bartenders or restaurant employees representing 10 different bars, released 6 Sailfish under windy and rough conditions on February 1st. With lines in at 8:30 it would be Jesse Ferrante aboard the Cloud 9 fishing for Chef Michaels that would release the first fish of the day winning the team a bottle of Champagne from the Trading Post Grocery Store in Islamorada.

The second fish of the tournament was released by Erica Rogers fishing on the Buzz On with the crew from the Ocean View Pub and Sports Bar. It would only be 10 minutes later that Broad Minded Captain Nick Stanczyk called in a hook up. Skyler McGarry fishing for Dillion’s Pub and Grill would release a fish just minutes later. It would not be until 12:39 when the Broad Minded called in the next hook up and it was a double header. Hayley Rosser would release the first fish and 20 minutes later Skyler would release the second placing team Dillon’s solidly in first place. Bartenders and Restaurant employees being the tough crew that they are would brave the bad conditions for 3 more hours. At 2:21 Erica Rogers from the OV would release the final fish of the day putting the Buzz On in second.

Skyler McGarry would win the Jayanna Cohan Founders award sponsored by Dillon’s and an amazing trophy from King Sailfish with 2 releases. Outstanding Captain and Mate Awards by Jimmy Mack Designs were awarded to Nick Stanczyk and Travis Dickens. The Grand Champion perpetual trophy will be displayed at Dillon’s for the next year were you can visit and see 40 years of history on display. Ocean View anglers Erica Rogers, Brittney Violett, Butch Comeforo, Becca Brito , Dannielle Verley and Lee Cash took home the second place bar trophy. Erica was the second place bartender and awarded a beautiful bronze trophy.

Third place angler award went to Jesse Ferrante with one fish on Captain Greg Eklunds’ charter boat Cloud Nine. Hayley Rosser would take home the Lobster Trap Arts fourth place award for her release on the Broad Minded. The hard luck award, a case of booze from Martini’s Liquor in Islamorada, would be awarded to the fan favorite hard luck story. Lorelei anglers would battle rough conditions, puking anglers and sea gulls the size of pterodactyls throughout the day with no sailfish releases.

The Lorelei treated anglers to a subdued kickoff and a fabulous awards ceremony on the beach. “The reason Jayanna Cohan started this tournament was because she loved to sailfish and she wanted others to have the same opportunity,” stated tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “I would like to extend a special thank you to all the local businesses who helped to support this event for our hard working bar and restaurant employees!”