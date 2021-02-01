Where are you Indian River???



I sit here and think…

The Indian River and what it was…

The sea grass…

The tranquility…

The mangroves…

The pristine flats that hold fish…

The diversity…

The endless days on the water…

The crystal clear water…

Numerous inlets up and down the coast…

Diversity unlike any place in the world…

121 miles of absolute beauty…

Positive impact on an economy…

People reliant on its bounty…

Species galore…

Tourist from all walks of life amazed at its beauty…

And now I ask…

What happened to it???

Where did you go???

Why did you leave us???

Please come back!!!

We will treat you right this time!!!

I will do whatever it takes to help!!!

I’ll get the word out, I promise!!!

I miss you!!!

Sincerely,

Keith Lozott