Where do your recyclables wind up?

by Becky Robinson, Contributing Writer

Come celebrate America Recycles Day with the SWA on Saturday, Nov. 18 and find out!

This is a great opportunity to look at your waste anew. And what better way to celebrate America Recycles Day than by touring your local Palm Beach County recycling facility, watching your garbage get recycled into energy, protecting your identity by shredding personal documents, and safely recycling household hazardous wastes?

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County invites families to its Education Center (6751 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach) on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a family-friendly recycling adventure.

OPEN HOUSE

Palm Beach County residents will have the opportunity to sort recyclables on the interactive touch table line in the LEED Platinum Education Center, see the 9-ton claw feed trash into the machine in Renewable Energy Facility 2, experience the complex recycling processes at the Recovered Materials Processing Facility, and be witness to how much garbage Palm Beach County residents actually throw AWAY!

FREE PAPER SHRED

Safeguard Document Destruction will be onsite to shred up to 6 boxes of personal documents per vehicle for FREE.

RECYCLING TOURS

Buses will take visitors from the Education Center to the Recovered Materials Processing Facility, Palm Beach County’s recycling center, where they will see where paper, bottles, cans and more are separated and baled for their next stage of life.

COLORING CONTEST

Help us recognize the winners of the 2017 America Recycles Day Coloring Contest as creative recyclers of all ages highlight their artistic abilities and recycling know-how. Interested in entering? Coloring pages can still be downloaded at SWA.org/Coloring.

FOOD DRIVE

Participants can also drop off nonperishable food items to be donated to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROP-OFF

Palm Beach County residents can safely dispose of home chemicals at the Home Chemical and Recycling Center, 6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach (just 1 mile south of event) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., safeguarding our environment.

If you missed the SWA’s America Recycles Day event, you can still tour our recycling and waste-to-energy facilities and drop off your household hazardous wastes. Just call 866-639-2467.

Contact Becky:

Becky Robinson, Public Affairs Coordinator

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County

561-640-4000 ext. 4313

bhaltermon@swa.org