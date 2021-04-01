By: Capt. Armando

For the past five seasons, I’ve been fishing with returning guests Mick and Bryan. On this year’s trip Mick specifically asked for a Florida limit of redfish. My team and I hopped aboard my Pathfinder 2300 HPS and headed north through Whitewater Bay located just north of Cape Sable in the Everglades National Park. We navigated through the maze that is the Flamingo Everglades Backcountry and made it to our first stop and within minutes we got on a good speckled trout bite that kept us busy until about lunch time. At that mid-day break, my guests shared the unfortunate experience they’d had with the recent cold blast to their home town in Texas. Fortunately for them, they’d maintained power through the worst of the weather. Upon listening to their story, it made me reflect and appreciate how lucky we are here to be in South Florida! After an eventful morning, I began our journey south to the “front”/ bay side of the Glades where I’d had some luck finding good schools of redfish on some recent trips. Within just a few stops, I found the critical look for’s – moving water and bait! I noticed the water in this area was stirred up, so I made a change to darker colored artificial baits and it was bite-on almost immediately! Mick hooked three slot redfish and Bryan closed it out with the catch of the day- an upper slot redfish that came in at 24 1/4 inches (the top of the slot is 27). On our way home, as has become customary, I recommended recipes to cook the catch. On this trip, I recommended “redfish on the half shell” a recipe my friends from Louisiana highly recommend (see photos). And as I expected, their redfish was superb! Join us this summer season as we are expanding into the Louisiana market (seasonal trips only), another world class fishery! Our home port will remain the Flamingo Everglades July- May. See y’all on the water!