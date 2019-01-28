Who’s Your Daddy Wins the Wahoo Smackdown X

Team Who’s Your Daddy took first at Wahoo Smackdown X with 16 fish that weighed a total of 231.5 pounds.

The Results are in for the Wahoo Smackdown X!

Wahoo Smackdown X, hosted by the historic Bimini Big Game Club Resort and Marina on Nov. 8-12, saw 23 boats competing for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Out of the 23 competing boats, 22 teams landed fish, bringing 152 wahoo to the scales in the process.

Team Who’s Your Daddy took top team honors with 16 fish weighing a total of 231.5 pounds and took home $15,000 in cash winnings.

Second place was Team Blitzsea, which earned $7,500 in cash for their 21 fish and a total catch weight of 206.4 pounds.

Team Murderize, out of Freeport, Grand Bahama, finished third, taking home $2,500 in cash winnings for a catch of 11 fish with a total catch weight of 193.6 pounds.

Team Little Giant caught the largest wahoo of the tournament at 50.7 pounds.

Tournament festivities included live local entertainment nightly, a cocktail reception poolside for the captains’ meeting, a cookout on day one of the tournament, and a closing awards party on the great lawn, featuring a buffet, live entertainment and a full open bar.

Sponsors for this year’s tournament include American Beverage Marketers (www.MasterOfMixes.com) as the Title Sponsor, Bahamian Brewery and Beverage (Sands), artist David Dunleavy, Tropic Ocean Airways, Caza Offshore, Live Wire Tackle, Flanigan’s, CS Custom Lures and Bimini Big Game Club.

With more than 50-record-setting catches in the waters around the island, Bimini has often been referred to as the Sport Fishing Capital of the World.

The Big Game Club opened for business in 1947. Owner Neville Stewart saw the promise and allure of fishing and personally developed and encouraged tournaments. He sold his interest to Bacardi, which over 30 years grew the tradition with many memorable tournaments. The current owners, the Southern California-based Hankey Group, put the iconic fishing resort back in play in 2010 and are completing a multi-million-dollar renovation, that includes numerous capital improvements to the rooms, restaurant and lounge, landscaping, new pool and a renovated 75 slip marina, including docks and seawall.