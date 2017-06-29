Why Choose an EPIRB for Boating?

When to use a beacon:

Most Search-and-Rescue organizations instruct that beacons are satellite signaling devices of last resort, for use when all other means of self-rescue have been exhausted, where the situation is grave with imminent danger and the loss of life, limb, eyesight or valuable property will occur without assistance.

An EPIRB is an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. Sea Tow Foundation uses the ACR Electronics GlobalFIX™ V4 for its beacon rental program. The GlobalFixV4 has an internal 66 channel GPS for faster acquisition from a cold start. A protective keypad cover helps prevent false activation and a user-replaceable battery pack that has a 10-year replacement interval.

Choose an EPIRB for Boating if:

Medical conditions of crew or passengers warrant

Operating a vessel with recent substantial repairs

Operating in areas inclined to sudden changes in weather

Operating in areas that are remote

Operating in areas that are unfamiliar

Operating in areas with limited cell phone and VHF radio signal contact

Operating in unreliable waters

Operating an unfamiliar vessel

Operating an unseaworthy vessel

The GlobalFIX™ V4 has two functional self-tests to monitor the beacon’s transmission, power and battery performance and GPS acquisition. Features of GlobalFix v4 include: